Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. $OGN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,980,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,834,000 after purchasing an additional 455,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,904,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 993,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,056,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

