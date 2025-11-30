Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

