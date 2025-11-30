Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.52. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

