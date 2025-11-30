Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 326,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,496,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $292,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 71.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,238,000 after buying an additional 774,851 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

