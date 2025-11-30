Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 400,970 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,639,000 after buying an additional 343,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,536,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Repligen by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 138,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

RGEN stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8,559.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $3,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,804,561.84. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

