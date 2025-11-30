Creative Planning Buys 63,920 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after buying an additional 68,465,514 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002,310 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811,939 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

