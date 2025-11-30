Creative Planning Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 263,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 162.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,786,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE LUMN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.