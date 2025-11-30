Creative Planning Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,278,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 224,558 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,968 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,563,725. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

