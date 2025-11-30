Creative Planning Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 5.1% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

