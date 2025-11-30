Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Creative Planning raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,849.37. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB opened at $154.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

