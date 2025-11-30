Creative Planning Purchases 11,268 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Creative Planning increased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 54.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $370,534.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,445.83. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

