Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Creative Planning boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $4,477,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,156,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.