Creative Planning Sells 2,215 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Creative Planning lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 184.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.69 per share, with a total value of $2,984,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 899,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,546.45. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,982,368 over the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

