CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $125.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $399.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $101.63 and a twelve month high of $125.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

