CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June $DJUN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,666 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $624,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 77.3% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

DJUN stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.