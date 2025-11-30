CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

