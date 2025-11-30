CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

