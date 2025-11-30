CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.