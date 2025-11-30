CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $383,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Arete upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,055,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,978,628 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.