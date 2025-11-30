CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $429,000 in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

