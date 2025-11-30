CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 383.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 147,040 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,217.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 586,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,628,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

