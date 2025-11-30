CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.1%

Life Time Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,030,465.95. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,734,505 shares of company stock worth $310,745,263. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.