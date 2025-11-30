CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Trading Up 0.1%
Life Time Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,030,465.95. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,734,505 shares of company stock worth $310,745,263. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life Time Group
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.