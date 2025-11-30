CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

