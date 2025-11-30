CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.6%

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,555.68. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.