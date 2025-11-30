CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

