Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

