Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 154,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 153,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AM opened at $18.01 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

