Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,923 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Renasant were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Renasant Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

