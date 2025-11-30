Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $551,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE LUMN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

