Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12,371.4% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.70.

BHF opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

