Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group $CWT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,361.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

