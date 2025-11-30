Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $395,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 211.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

CNO stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.