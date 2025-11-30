Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $405,000 in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 165.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,636 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 27,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,759,677.90. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CVBF stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

