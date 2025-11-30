Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $271,000 Investment in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $27,775.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 631,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,351.79. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $252,829.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,561,218.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,720,780 shares of company stock worth $86,945,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVPT. Baird R W upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank raised AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

