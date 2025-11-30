Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 41.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $6,334,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.