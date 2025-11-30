Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,321,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $457,219,460.65. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $934,144,804.72. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,000,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

