Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 492.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

