Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of POR opened at $50.82 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

