Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 14,736 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

