Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $484,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.0%

PRDO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

