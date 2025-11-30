Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $605,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CPRX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $256,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $92,433.46. This trade represents a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,433. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

