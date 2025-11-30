Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $5,453,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 254,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

