Empowered Funds LLC Buys 55,008 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,008 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

