Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enbridge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 661,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 401,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

