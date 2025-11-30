Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 49,300 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grab were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 56.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grab by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 80.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Grab by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 732,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,232 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

