Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,300 Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 937.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 490.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Stock Up 4.4%

SEZL opened at $61.43 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.