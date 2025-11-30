Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Greif were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Greif by 4.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greif by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Greif by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greif by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,680. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,488. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 53,851 shares valued at $3,227,003. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $65.63 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

