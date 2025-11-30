Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interface were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 221,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interface has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

