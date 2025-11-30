Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NewJersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

