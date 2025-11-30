Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.70.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

